Human-centered leadership in the age of AI: Why psychological safety and inclusive leadership matter for energy security

During this year’s SolarPower Summit, Women in Solar+ Europe (WiSEu Network) brought industry professionals together for a workshop exploring a growing challenge for the solar-plus sector: how leadership behaviours directly shape decision-making, innovation, and ultimately, energy security.

As AI increasingly transforms how organisations analyse data and accelerate processes, participants reflected on an important reality: technology alone cannot deliver resilient systems. The quality of human collaboration, the ability to challenge assumptions, and the creation of psychologically safe environments are becoming decisive factors in how effectively organisations navigate complexity.

The workshop, Human-Centred Leadership in the Age of AI, explored practical leadership frameworks around psychological safety, inclusive leadership, bias awareness, and decision-making under pressure. Through interactive discussions and real-life scenarios, attendees examined how silence, hierarchy, and unchecked bias can reduce the quality of decisions and increase organisational risk.

For Antonio Arruebo, Senior Market Analyst at Solar Power Europe, the session highlighted how leadership behaviours directly influence organisational outcomes: “The workshop opened with an insightful and inspiring presentation on human-centred leadership and its role in enabling better team decision-making. We then broke into groups to examine a case where ineffective leadership, more common than we might expect, resulted in a suboptimal outcome.”

He reflected particularly on the importance of psychological safety and inclusion in decision-making environments: “Our discussions focused on the absence of psychological safety in organisations, as well as issues around inclusion and bias awareness. Ultimately, the session highlighted how practical frameworks from Solar+ Leaders can empower decision-makers to ensure that all perspectives are meaningfully considered.”

The workshop centred on the SHINE Leadership Development System, created by Carmen Madrid, Founder of Women in Solar+ Europe, within the new leadership ecosystem Solar+ Leaders. It addressed specifically Pillar H: Human-Centred Leadership, which focuses on competencies such as inclusive leadership, trust, bias awareness, communication, and psychological safety. Madrid argued that the energy transition now requires a fundamentally different understanding of leadership: “Something is very clear in the world today: we have a leadership problem. And in the Solar+ industries, exposed to constant transformation, innovation and complexity, we cannot afford leadership values and competencies that belong to a different era.”

She explained that the SHINE system was developed to address a core industry question: “What does leadership mean for the energy transition? The SHINE Leadership Development System approaches this through real-world application, ecosystem thinking, and by creating spaces where experts, emerging leaders, and current leaders can grow together.”

Throughout the workshop, participants repeatedly connected psychological safety with stronger commercial and operational performance. Alessandra de Zottis, Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs in Sonnedix, emphasised that these leadership dimensions are often misunderstood as secondary skills, when in reality they directly affect execution and results. “What today’s workshop made tangible is that psychological safety and inclusive leadership aren’t soft skills; they are commercial advantages. When people on your team feel safe to challenge assumptions and surface risks early, you get better decisions, fewer blind spots, and stronger outcomes”

She added that the energy transition won't be delivered by technology alone: “It will be delivered by people. In commercial and regulatory environments alike, we're building the partnerships, trust, and frameworks that the entire sector will operate on for decades. If we're not actively interrogating the biases and blind spots that shape how we make decisions and who we bring to the table, we are limiting both our impact and our market opportunity. Conversations like the ones within the Women in Solar+ Europe network are how the industry moves from aspiration to execution.” De Zottis also noted that AI will increase the importance of human interaction rather than diminish it. As AI accelerates the analytical side of what we do, the differentiator will be the quality of the human conversations we’re able to have. I'm taking that back into how I run my team. ”

Participants explored how different forms of bias influence decision-making within organisations, including similarity bias, expedience bias, experience bias, distance bias, and safety bias. Through group exercises, they reflected on how leadership under pressure can unintentionally silence perspectives that may later prove critical.

For Aga Michalak, Head of Marketing and ESG at Jinko, this connection between human dynamics and technical delivery was particularly relevant in integrated solar-plus-storage systems: “When people feel safe to speak up and challenge assumptions, teams make better decisions and reduce risks, especially under pressure. This is critical in complex, integrated systems like solar-plus-storage, where alignment across functions directly impacts outcomes.”

She also highlighted that collaboration and trust are becoming increasingly important as AI adoption grows across organizations. “The session also highlighted that as AI accelerates processes, human judgment, trust, and collaboration become even more important. Technical capability alone isn’t enough; how teams work together is a major performance driver.”

The workshop also encouraged attendees to reflect on the cost of silence in organizations and the broader implications for innovation and sector progress. Mireia Barenys, Head of Grid Regulatory EMEA, Lightsource bp, stressed that the absence of psychological safety creates consequences at every level: “Psychological safety is critical in any organisation. Without it, people stay silent: they hold back ideas, avoid difficult questions, and hesitate to raise concerns.” She pointed to the broader impact that silence can create within teams and industries: “That silence carries a real cost: collaboration and progress are impacted. At a personal level, development stops. At a team level, potential goes unrealized, and rivalry arises. And across an industry, we lose the most valuable thing people bring: their genuine thinking and the courage to contribute.”

The workshop concluded with a clear message: in our solar+ industries, central to Europe’s future energy resilience, leadership can no longer be separated from execution, innovation, or system performance.

As Antonio Arruebo summarized: “These conversations should be held by any organisation that wants to remain competitive and innovative, and SHINE provides a unique solution to improve on this critical front.”

Interested in learning more about Women in Solar+ Europe and the SHINE Leadership System? Visit www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.