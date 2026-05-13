Continuous-wave infrared laser technology enables damage-free backsheet removal in end-of-life solar modules

Researchers from the University of Virginia in the United States have developed a laser-based technology that enables the removal of backsheets from end-of-life solar modules without damaging the glass or silicon wafers.

“We introduce a novel laser-based approach for backsheet removal that is non-chemical, environmentally friendly, and both cost- and energy-efficient, while preserving the tempered glass and silicon wafers,” corresponding author Mool C. Gupta told pv magazine. “Preserving the structural and functional integrity of the remaining module components is highly significant for downstream recovery and recycling of valuable materials such as silicon, silver, and glass, which are often lost or degraded in conventional recycling approaches.”

“A key aspect of our work is that the laser selectively heats the silicon after transmitting through the glass, softening the ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) encapsulant and enabling controlled backsheet separation without significant damage to the underlying materials,” he added. “In contrast to conventional thermal or chemical approaches, this method avoids harsh chemicals, reduces material degradation, and enables recovery of large, intact sections of the backsheet at lower processing cost.”

The new approach is based on continuous-wave infrared (IR-CW) laser technology, which emits infrared radiation as a continuous, stable beam rather than in pulses. This steady energy delivery enables controlled, uniform heating of targeted layers within the module, allowing precise thermal activation of the silicon–EVA interface while minimizing mechanical and thermal stress on surrounding materials.

The researchers explained that the IR-CW laser delivers infrared light through the glass surface of the solar module. Once the radiation reaches the silicon wafer, it is absorbed and generates localized heating that softens the EVA encapsulant. This controlled heating enables straightforward separation of the backsheet, which can then be mechanically peeled away with minimal force.

The research team examined IR-CW laser-assisted delamination of monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic modules composed of glass, EVA encapsulant, silicon wafers, and polymeric backsheets. A 1,070 nm continuous-wave fiber laser was directed through the glass side, where the optical transparency of glass and EVA allows energy to reach the silicon wafer and generate localized heating at the silicon–EVA interface. The process was evaluated across different module sizes and characterized using microscopy and spectroscopy, supported by thermal modeling of laser-induced heat distribution.

The analysis confirmed that the silicon and metallization layers remain intact, while EVA and backsheet separation is achieved without compromising structural integrity under optimized conditions. Electrical measurements further showed no significant degradation in device performance after laser treatment. Thermal modeling supported these findings, indicating rapid heating of the silicon layer and controlled temperature gradients across the module stack.

A preliminary techno-economic assessment also indicated that IR-CW laser-assisted backsheet removal is economically competitive due to its low energy consumption and efficient operation. With industrial fiber laser systems, equipment amortization and electricity costs together amount to approximately $0.22 per module under laboratory-scale conditions. By contrast, pyrolysis requires high-temperature furnace operation with energy consumption translating to $0.50–1.00 per module, excluding additional gas treatment costs, according to the researchers.

“Solvent-based delamination, while less energy-intensive, involves chemical procurement and disposal costs that scale poorly with module volume,” they added. “Mechanical scribing and manual peeling have negligible capital cost but are slow, labor-intensive, and can damage wafers, reducing recovery yield.”

The novel laser technology was presented in “Laser removal of silicon solar cell backsheet while preserving tempered glass and silicon wafer,” published in Solar Energy Materials and Solar Cells. “This study provides a scalable pathway for sustainable photovoltaic recycling and supports circular economy strategies for end-of-life solar modules,” Gupta concluded.