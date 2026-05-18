Dimplex launches propane air-to-water heat pumps for light commercial applications

UK-based heating specialist Dimplex has unveiled a new air-to-water heat pump series for apartment blocks and commercial applications.

The company said the new product line can be combined with existing heating systems such as boilers, solar thermal installations, biomass systems or photovoltaic setups. It also highlighted that the system is “plug-and-play” oriented, enabling a high degree of prefabrication and simplified hydraulic planning for faster installation and reduced engineering effort.

The system uses propane (R290) as a natural refrigerant and is suitable for building heating loads of 30 kW to 60 kW. It is available in two models, LA2030CP and LA4060CP, with heating capacities of 19.6 kW and 41.8 kW respectively. Both units can be scaled up to 500 kW using a modular cascade configuration.

The smallest unit, the LA2030CP, measures 1,517 mm × 1,800 mm × 885 mm and weighs 370 kg. It can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 5.20 at average temperatures and operate from −22 C to 40 C in heating mode and up to 45 C in cooling mode, with water flow temperatures ranging from 18 C to 70 C.

The system is powered by a three-phase 400 V supply, with a maximum electrical input of 12.5 kW and an operating current of up to 22 A. It features IP24 protection, phase monitoring and circuit-reversal defrosting. Heat output ranges from approximately 6.8 kW to over 21 kW depending on operating conditions.

The LA4060CP measures 1,764 mm × 1,970 mm × 1,000 mm and weighs 570 kg. It can achieve an SCOP of up to 4.72 at average temperatures, according to the manufacturer. Cooling capacity ranges from about 13.8 kW to 32.6 kW.

The unit features standard threaded heating connections and is designed for a 400 V electrical supply with C50 protection and an IP24 rating. Its maximum power consumption is 26 kW, with a power factor of 0.99 and an operating current of up to 40 A.

“Our LA4060CP model achieves a remarkably low sound power level of just 54 dB(A), helping buildings meet strict acoustic requirements,” the company said. “Whether specifying for offices, care homes, educational buildings or mixed-use applications, the Dimplex R290 Latitude C combines high efficiency, low noise and long-term environmental responsibility.”

Thanks to its flexible interface options, each LA4060CP heat pump can be integrated into a higher-level building management system, with scalability built into its design from the outset, the company said. It added that up to 14 units can be operated in parallel and managed via the WPM Touch Master in a simple and intelligent way.

In addition, the company noted that system monitoring can be carried out via the Dimplex Home App, available free of charge in a basic version, while an extended premium version offers additional advanced expert features.