Tunisian module maker Ifrisol to increase capacity to 750 MW

The Tunisian manufacturer says it already ships products to 40 countries.

Tunisian solar module manufacturer Ifrisol is planning to increase its annual production capacity from 400 MW to 750 MW by early 2020.

In a statement to pv magazine, the company said the capacity increase was due to expansion into the U.S. and India.

“We are proceeding to obtain BIS [Bureau of Indian Standards], UL [Underwriters Laboratories] certification [which carries weight for exports to the U.S.] and Munich RE insurance following the demand of … new partners which also entitles [the company] to sell in both markets,” said Ifrisol CEO Mohamed Zrouga.

The chief executive said he expected Ifrisol panels to see strong interest in the Indian market as Tunisian products reportedly qualify for the nation’s duty free tariff preference scheme and have a short transit time to India.

The manufacturer produces polycrystalline and mono PERC modules as well as bifacial glass-glass and half-cut panels from two sites in Tunisia. One is in Kairouan, in northern Tunisia’s inland desert and a second factory is in Enfidha, a town in the north-east.

An initial plan to raise production capacity from 200 MW to 350 MW has been implemented since January last year.

The company claims its modules are shipped to 40 countries, specifying “80 MW in Turkey and Germany; 34 MW in southern France; 14 MW in Italy; and 35 MW in African countries in 2018”.