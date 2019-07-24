Myanmar issues tender for rooftop PV

Myanmar expects to achieve 100% electrification by 2030, with off-grid solar playing a leading role in bringing power to rural areas.

Myanmar has issued an invitation for bids for the supply, installation and maintenance of 31 solar systems for households and public facilities. The deadline for bids is on September 3, at 10am MMT (0530 CET).

The tender concerns projects in three lots with the first spread across the southwestern states of Kayin, Ayeyarwady and Tanintharyi; the second encompassing the central Sagaing region, near the city of Mandalay; and the third in the north and east of Shan state, bordering China and Laos.

The government of Myanmar received funding from the World Bank’s International Development Association towards its National Electrification Project and will use part of the money to pay contracts awarded under the tender.

Myanmar’s Department of Rural Development and Ministry of Livestock and Irrigation has invited bids from companies with an average turnover of $2 million or more over the past three years and with experience in “supplying, installing, supervising, commissioning and/or maintaining off-grid solar PV systems with batteries”, gained over the last five years.

Bidding will be conducted under World Bank procurement guidelines.

Off-grid solar already plays a key role in Myanmar’s electrification strategy, with numerous rooftop and minigrid projects having been developed in rural regions. Utility scale solar has also begun to move in the country. Myanmar’s first utility scale project, a 50 MW installation in the town of Minbu, achieved commercial operation this month and further projects are in the pipeline.