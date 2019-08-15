Power deal signed for 230 MW solar plant in Chile

Atlas Renewable Energy has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from the Chilean unit of French energy giant Engie for a 230 MW project it is developing in northern Chile.

The developer said its Sol del Desierto project, in the municipality of María Elena in Antofagasta, will be built on concession land owned by the Ministry of National Assets. Atlas will provide Engie with around 550 GWh/year with the energy price not disclosed.

Atlas, which is owned by British fund Actis, said the plant will come online in January 2022. No further technical or financial details were revealed.

Atlas also owns and operates a solar park in Brazil – the 67.1 MW São Pedro solar complex; two solar plants in Uruguay: Del Litoral (17 MW) and Naranjal (59 MW); and two in Chile, at Javiera (69.5 MW) – which secured the first private PPA in the region – and the 100 MW Quilapilún facility.