Power deal signed for 230 MW solar plant in Chile

Atlas Renewable Energy has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from the Chilean unit of French energy giant Engie for a 230 MW project it is developing in northern Chile.
The developer said its Sol del Desierto project, in the municipality of María Elena in Antofagasta, will be built on concession land owned by the Ministry of National Assets. Atlas will provide Engie with around 550 GWh/year with the energy price not disclosed.
Atlas, which is owned by British fund Actis, said the plant will come online in January 2022. No further technical or financial details were revealed.
Atlas also owns and operates a solar park in Brazil – the 67.1 MW São Pedro solar complex; two solar plants in Uruguay: Del Litoral (17 MW) and Naranjal (59 MW); and two in Chile, at Javiera (69.5 MW) – which secured the first private PPA in the region – and the 100 MW Quilapilún facility.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.