Dutch government treats 21 municipalities to smart EV chargers

Any government which truly wants widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) needs to roll its sleeves up and get on with installing charging infrastructure.

The Dutch government is showing how by being in the vanguard of technological development again as the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management announced support for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers which can help balance loads on the power network by supplying power from EV batteries.

By providing a €5 million grant, the ministry is helping install 472 smart chargers with vehicle-to-grid functionality across 21 municipalities.

“Electric driving becomes the new normal,” predicted state secretary Stientje van Veldhoven. “I, therefore, not only want more charging points but also smarter. These charging stations are the future. They relieve the electricity grid, use green energy better and make charging your car even cheaper. That is why I want to speed up its construction. Charging your electric car should be as easy as charging your cell phone.”

Next year

The first smart chargers will be available for public use next year. The ministry said vehicle-to-grid functionality will be made available to various car models, with the Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe already compatible. The project will enable EV drivers to capitalize on the provision of power to the grid from their batteries at times of peak demand.

The Dutch government expects to see around 12,000 electric cars in the city of Utrecht alone by next year. That sort of fleet will require more than 1,600 charging points.

In October, V2G provider The Mobility House said it had pre-qualified its first car for grid frequency control in Germany. The car was hooked up to a bi-directional charging station in Hagen. At the time, The Mobility House said it needed more favorable regulations in Germany to enable the project to take off at commercial scale.