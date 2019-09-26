Another 150 MW of solar comes online in Spain

Spanish energy company Naturgy has announced it has completed construction of three 50 MW solar projects that are part of a 249 MW portfolio it secured in an energy auction held by the Spanish government in July 2017, when the group was named Gas Natural Fenosa.

Construction of the three facilities, capable of generating 310 GWh per year and located in Porzuna, near Ciudad Real, began in October, at which point Naturgy said it expected they would be completed by June.

The plants – Picón I, II and III – cost around €100 million. “The complex, comprising these three solar plants, becomes the largest photovoltaic park in Castilla-La Mancha,” Naturgy said in a statement.

The other projects in the 249 MW portfolio are the 49 MW Planta solar fotovoltaica La Nava planned for the municipality of Almodóvar del Campo and the 50 MW Carpio de Tajo facility near Toledo in Castilla-La Manche. Construction of those plants began at the end of April and May, respectively.

Naturgy plans to deploy 1 GW of renewable generation capacity in Spain this year. At the end of January the group announced it would invest €663 million in new renewables capacity this year. “The company opted for growth in renewable projects both in Spain and internationally, advancing in its repositioning of business for the energy transition,” said the company at the time.

Naturgy also has a solar presence in Chile and Brazil. In the latter it built two solar parks with a total capacity of 82 MW.