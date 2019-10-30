Indonesia improves rules for rooftop PV

The authorities appear to have bowed to complaints about the net metering regime.

The government of Indonesia appears to have accepted the net metering scheme it introduced in November to drive rooftop PV has proven ineffective.

The authorities said they hoped the program would lead to 1 GW of rooftop capacity but industry insiders complained the tariff on offer for excess power fed into the grid was too low.

The nation’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has reportedly now tweaked the MEMR Regulation No. 49/2018 net metering legislation.

A statement issued by the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) to pv magazine indicated MEMR Regulation No. 12/2019 had been amended to double the size of system eligible for net metering payments, to 500 kilovolt-amperes. System owners are now also exempted from having to hold a certificate of operation issued by the Technical Inspection Agency/LIT, as long as equipment and installation complies with engineering standards.

Amendments

Through MEMR Ministerial Regulation No. 16/2019, which also amends the above-mentioned net metering regulation, the government has reduced the period during which capacity fees are paid by industrial PV rooftop customers, from 40 hours per month to five.

And, through MEMR Regulation No. 49/2019, the authorities have reportedly reduced the capacity costs industrial customers have to pay to state-owned utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

“With the high potential of solar energy, and in the effort to achieve the general national energy plan target [through] those three regulations related to the rooftop power plants issued by [former] Minister [Ignasius] Jonan, we believe that this can [incentivize] … PLN customers to install rooftop solar and trigger the use of solar energy in Indonesia to achieve [the] 6.5 GW [capacity] target by 2025,” said Fabby Tumiwa, executive director of the IESR.

According to recent data published by solar resource mapping company Solargis and the World Bank, Indonesia has the technical potential to deploy up to 655 GWp of cumulative rooftop PV capacity. The nation’s PV capacity stood at around 60 MW at the end of last year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.