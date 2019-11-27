Aleo Solar to launch 333 W module in January

Aleo Solar will introduce a new module to market from January which it says will offer a 3-4% improvement on its previous offering. The module will be supplied with a 25-year warranty guaranteeing 85% of the initial power output.

The manufacturer, which operates a 280 MW production line in Prenzlau, northeast of Berlin, is following an industry trend towards larger wafer and cell sizes by incorporating a 158.75mm cell that is slightly larger than the 156.75 mm cells used in previous modules. Aleo Solar says that increases the area of its module, which will measure 1,716×1,023mm, in comparison to the company’s older module, which measured 1,660x990mm.

Aleo Solar is owned by Taiwan-based wafer maker Sino American Silicon Products and the move to a larger format appears to reflect the trend among Asian wafer makers. German engineering association the VDMA noted, in a recent update to its annual International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics, the recent introduction of larger wafer sizes is a key area of interest for factory equipment suppliers. In most cases, 158.75mm is the largest size which can be processed on module production lines without modification or tool replacement.

While a 158.75mm format has been adopted by some leading manufacturers, there are signs demand is picking up for 166mm wafers and a 210mm product was introduced by Chinese producer Zhonghuan this year.

Aleo Solar’s new module will be available as a 60-cell product with a white backsheet offering 325, 330 and 333 W power ratings, and in a 48-cell format with a rating of up to 265 W. The module features a 42mm frame the producer says offers exceptionally high mechanical stability, prevents torsion and stresses on cells and makes the module suitable for heavy snow or ice loads.

The module is advertised as 100% PID [potential-induced degradation] free and its 25-year warranty guarantees a maximum of 0.56% annual degradation as well as promising 85.1% of nominal performance in the 25th year of operation.