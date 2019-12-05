BYD to introduce next-generation Battery-Box in 2020

The next generation of BYD's Battery Box will be available in the first quarter of 2020.

BYD has revealed plans to significantly ramp up production with a new, highly automated manufacturing facility, as part of a push to consolidate its position in the growing storage market. The Chinese company is also working on the next generation of the high-voltage storage systems it introduced in 2015 . It said it will launch its Battery-Box Premium Line in the first quarter of 2020 in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and North and South America.

The group is currently scaling up its new production facility. In the initial phase of production, it will be able to produce its storage systems at three times its current pace. And depending on requirements, it could later scale up output by as much as 10 times, it claimed, adding that the new facility is designed to manufacture storage systems based on a particularly competitive cost structure.

Its next-generation, high-voltage storage systems are based on earlier models, and include all the main functions of the old systems. It will produce the new models for emergency power supply, in line with strict industry standards such as VDE 2510. The company is still focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and its patented modular plug-in system, with all models to be compatible with single-phase and three-phase battery inverters.

BYD also aims to cover all system sizes with two high-voltage storage systems from its BYD Premium series. The Battery-Box Premium HVS system consists of two to five HVS battery modules connected together to reach capacities of 5.1 kWh to 12.8 kWh. A direct parallel connection of up to three identical systems could therefore achieve a maximum capacity of 38.4 kWh.

The Battery-Box Premium HVM, meanwhile, consists of three to eight 2.66 kWh HVM battery modules connected in series to reach a capacity range of 8.3 kWh to 22.1 kWh. With the direct parallel connection of up to three identical systems, a maximum capacity of 66.2 kWh could be achieved.

In addition, BYD is also launching new low-voltage storage devices. Its Battery Box Premium LVS is designed to optimize self-consumption for on- and off-grid applications in the rooftop PV segment. Its capacity ranges from 3.8 kWh to 245 kWh, with the potential to connect up to 64 systems in parallel. And BYD’s Battery Box Premium LVL is scalable from 15.4 kWh to 983 kWh, with backup and off-grid functions. It is suitable for both residential and commercial applications.