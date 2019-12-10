Another day, another $483m – of Longi production capacity plans

Qujing city is set to host production lines for a further 10 GW of ingots and 10 GW of wafers.

Chinese manufacturer Longi Solar has signed a deal with the municipal government of Qujing city, in Yunnan province, for another big chunk of solar ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity.

The Shaanxi-based company on Friday announced the investment deal, which will lead to 10 GW of annual monocrystalline ingot capacity and the same volume of wafer output for a RMB3.4 billion ($483 million) outlay.

The latest ramp up of manufacturing capacity represents just the first phase of a RMB11 billion plan to add a further 30 GW of both ingot and wafer capacities.

Gathering pace

The latest development comes just two weeks after Longi announced RMB2.5 billion plans for 10 GW of annual ingot manufacturing capacity in the city of Tengchong, also in Yunnan. The southwestern province offers cheap electricity prices thanks to extensive hydroelectric and coal-fired generation capacity.

This year, Shanghai-listed Longi has made 14 separate announcements to the stock market about planned expansions of its production capacity. According to those updates, the manufacturer has laid plans for 47 GW of new annual ingot wafer capacity as well as 35 GW of wafer output, 20 GW of panel production capacity and 10.2 GW of cell production lines.

Those planned investments, which add up to a bill of more than $4.18 billion, comprise 32 GW of ingot capacity and 20 GW of wafer output in Yunnan; 5 GW each of cell and module production in Shaanxi; 5 GW of module production facilities in each of Jiangsu, Anhui and Zhejiang; 3 GW of cell capacity and 15 GW each of ingot and wafer output in Ningxia; and 2.2 GW of cell facilities at Longi’s fab in Kuching, Malaysia.