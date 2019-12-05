Longi Solar signs 1.2 GW bifacial module deal with Adani

Adani Green Energy – the renewable energy arm of the Adani Group – has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Chinese module manufacturer Longi Solar for the procurement of up to 1.2 GW of Hi MO4 bifacial modules by 2020. The companies also agreed to continue to deepen their strategic partnership over the next three to five years.

Launched in May, the Hi-MO4 deploys upgraded PERC technology based on six busbars, with cell efficiency reaching 22.5% and module power peaking at 430 W (72 cells).

In January 2018, Longi Solar had announced plans to set up 1 GW of monocrystalline cell production and 1 GW of module manufacturing capacity in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. However, the company later suspended the plan, citing changes to the business environment in India.

Adani Green Energy is one of the largest renewable energy companies in India. It is engaged in the development of solar, wind and hydro energy with a project portfolio of around 5.5 GW, including 2.5 GW of operational capacity. The remainder is to be operationalized over the next two years. As of June 30, Adani had an operational solar portfolio of 2.05 GW, with another 575 MW of solar and 990 MW of hybrid projects under implementation.

“Longi is a trusted partner with a leading position in product technology and financial health,” said Adani Green Energy CEO Jayant Parimal. “Its high-efficiency and reliable PV module products will help Adani deliver greater value to our customers and bring superior clean energy to India and the world.”

Longi Solar Senior Vice President Dennis She said that the company would expand its ties around the world.

“As a driver in the global energy transformation, Longi will continue to leverage its leading technologies and work with Adani to build best-in-class solar projects in India and the world, and to promote the rapid development of global renewable energy,” She said.