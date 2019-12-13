Andorra to host 1.58 GW solar park

From pv magazine Spain.
José Bogas, chief executive of Spanish electric utility Endesa has told the COP25 climate summit in Madrid the utility will invest €1.76 billion over four years into two renewables projects to replace the thermal power plant capacity it will lose when it shutters two coal power stations in Andorra and Compostilla, in Spain’s northern province of León.
The facility proposed in the micro state principality will cost more than €1.48 billion. The 1,725 MW renewables complex would include a 1,585 MW solar park which would become Europe’s largest. The plans also include 139 MW of wind power generation capacity and a 159.3 MW energy storage system.
Bogas described the scheme as “a unique project at European level in innovation and in social commitment to the environment as a model of creation of shared value”.
The Future Plan for Andorra – Plan de Futuro para Andorra – is Endesa’s initiative for replacement of the 1.1 GW coal plant in the province of Teruel. Endesa, which is owned by Italian power group Enel, announced the ambition at the end of last year but the scale has been raised from an initial 1.3 GW.
Andorran utility, FEDA – Fuerzas Eléctricas de Andorra – in September signed an agreement to increase power generation from renewables, with French energy giant EDF.
The Engolasters hydroelectric power station currently generates around 82% of the mountain state’s electricity.
