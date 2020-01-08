Baywa re: ‘We want more renewables projects in Spain and Portugal’

The latest sale follows the transfer of the subsidy-free, 174 MWp Don Rodrigo plant.

The Baywa re clean energy operation of the Bavarian conglomerate said it is seeking more renewable energy business opportunities in Iberia after selling off its second subsidy-free solar project in Spain.

The developer yesterday announced it had sold its 50 MWp, 162ha Don Rodrigo 2 site to German insurance group Talanx AG. The project was the second developed without subsidy and sold by Baywa in Spain, following the transfer of the 174 MWp Don Rodrigo facility 3km away.

A press release published by Baywa to announce the transaction did not reveal the sale price.

The Don Rodrigo 2 plant, which Baywa re will continue to operate on behalf of its new owner, holds a 12-year, private power purchase agreement signed by Norwegian state-owned hydropower company Statkraft. Baywa said yesterday the plant would be connected to the grid at the “beginning of 2020”.

Grid parity

The transaction deepens the relationship between Baywa and Talanx with the developer already operating the latter’s 300 MW onshore wind generation portfolio.

“We’ve built the first Don Rodrigo project in 2018, mapping out the future of solar energy,” said Benedikt Ortmann, global director of solar projects at BayWa re, in yesterday’s release. “With Don Rodrigo 2, we are now continuing to lead the way for grid parity in Spain and Europe.”

And the clean energy company outlined its intent at the close of the press release, by stating: “BayWa re is proactively looking for new solar and wind projects and developers to work with in Spain and Portugal.”