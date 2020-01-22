Albania launches 140 MW solar tender

As in the previous large scale PV tender, half the power generated will be subsidized and the rest will be sold on the open market.

Albania’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has launched a tender for the construction of a 140 MW solar power plant in the Karavasta area, in the centre of the country.

The solar park will be built on 122ha in the Divjaka municipality, in Remas, and on a further 76ha in the Fier municipality of Libofsha. The government said construction will not affect the protected Karavasta Lagoon.

Under the terms of the tender, half the energy generated by the plant will earn a solar tariff of no more than €55/MWh with the remainder sold on the wholesale energy market.

Tariff

“The regulated price will be granted for 15 years and will certainly be purchased by the energy distribution operator,” said the ministry. The Albanian power utility is Operatori i Shpërndarjes së Energjisë Elektrike SH.A.

Developers have until March 16 to submit bids.

The procurement exercise is the second tender for large scale solar in Albania. A previous auction, for a 100 MW solar park, was won by India Power in November 2018. Half of that project was awarded a 15-year tariff of €59.9/MWh with the balance sold on the retail electricity market.

Albania supports rooftop PV through a net metering scheme codified in June.