Total to deploy 20,000 EV charging stations in the Netherlands

The contract will reportedly meet around 15% of the nation’s EV charging demand.

French oil company Total has won a contract tendered by Metropolitan Region Amsterdam (MRA) Electric to install 20,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The fossil fuel giant said the contract, which covers the provinces of North Holland, Flevoland and Utrecht, would supply around 15% of the estimated total demand for EV charging in the Netherlands.

“Total Netherlands is already the main EV charging operator in the MRA-Electric region, with [more than 400 to] 500 public charging points under operation and accessible to the public,” said the company.

Renewables

Total, without specifying any power sources, said the charging points would be “100% sourced from renewable power (solar, wind…) and produced in the country”.

“Total Netherlands has additionally pledged to gradually source part of it from the MRA region itself, enabling EV drivers to charge their electric vehicles with locally-generated and sustainable energy,” the company added.

North Holland and Flevoland among the regions currently suffering limited grid capacity to host new large scale renewable energy power plants.

Total, which acquired EV charging company G2mobility in September 2018, intends to operate 150,000 European EV charging points by 2025. G2mobility’s products can remotely operate charging points to offer smart energy management systems. The company has been particularly active in France, with municipal government and commercial clients.