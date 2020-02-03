India concludes world’s largest renewables-plus-storage tender at $0.0566595/kWh

Pumped hydro and battery projects, coupled with renewables, offer the world’s lowest peak clean electricity tariff. The tender, which received bids for for 1.62 GW of capacity against the 1.2 GW sought, saw Greenko secure 900 MW of pumped storage capacity and Renew Power 300 MW of battery storage.

Domestic project developer Greenko secured 900 MW of the 1.2 GW available.

Image: Adam Jones/Flickr

Thermal power has had its day in India, the head of a national PV trade body has claimed after the Solar Energy Corporation of India concluded what it called the world’s largest renewables-plus-energy-storage capacity tender.

The procurement exercise was held to contract 1.2 GW of capacity in the form of assured supply of 600 MW of clean power for six hours daily during peak demand hours – 5.30-9.30am and 5.30pm-12.30am – on a day-ahead, on-demand basis. The successful bids comprised at least 3 GWh of energy storage capacity – pumped hydro or battery storage – plus associated clean energy generation assets.

