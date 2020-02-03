India concludes world’s largest renewables-plus-storage tender at $0.0566595/kWh

Thermal power has had its day in India, the head of a national PV trade body has claimed after the Solar Energy Corporation of India concluded what it called the world’s largest renewables-plus-energy-storage capacity tender.

The procurement exercise was held to contract 1.2 GW of capacity in the form of assured supply of 600 MW of clean power for six hours daily during peak demand hours – 5.30-9.30am and 5.30pm-12.30am – on a day-ahead, on-demand basis. The successful bids comprised at least 3 GWh of energy storage capacity – pumped hydro or battery storage – plus associated clean energy generation assets.

