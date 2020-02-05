Nextracker unveils new software for solar park monitoring

U.S. solar tacker company Nextracker has launched its NX Navigator control system for utility scale solar power plants.
The company says the software can help increase the yield of solar parks while mitigating risk with snow shed, hail and hurricane stow features.
Nextracker said the tool can provide key parameters at site, sub-field and individual tracker levels – including precise array and angular values – in a timely manner. It added, the software enables PV plant operators to schedule maintenance operations such as cleaning and mowing and to adapt tracker positions for extreme weather events such as hail, hurricanes and heavy snow.
Weather proof
“In the case of hail, a single operator command will rapidly put the entire solar power array to a safe 60-degree stow angle,” stated the company. “This action will have the benefit of up to tripling the hail resistance module toughness and dramatically reducing damage potential. In the case of snow shed, an authorized operator can pre-schedule two snow shed operations in a single day, which increases production by reducing snow cover on solar panels.”
The company claims the software, which it says features an intuitive graphical user interface, can also reduce operation and maintenance costs. Monitoring operations, according to Nextracker, have been improved across a range of weather conditions.
“NX Navigator compliments our TrueCapture control system, featuring rapid response, individual tracker row architecture and high rotation speed trackers,” the manufacturer added.
Nextracker claims to have lead the PV tracker industry in 2018 with a reported 30% of global shipments.
