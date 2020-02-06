21-year solar PPA for three French airports

Paris-based international airport operator Groupe ADP has signed a 21-year PPA with French gas and electricity provider GazelEnergie and solar project developer Urbasolar for the electricity supply of its three airports of Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget.

The electricity will be provided by three new solar plants that Urbasolar is building in the Gard, Var and Charente departments, that will begin commercial operations in 2021.

Expected to generate 47 GWh per year between them, the three facilities will cover 10% of the electricity demand for the three Paris airports, Groupe ADP said in a statement. “The next step will be to produce green energy ourselves as a part of our consumption, as we already do for our heat needs. We are already preparing the integration of photovoltaic solar energy into new infrastructure projects such as car parks and real estate buildings, as well as our Terminal 4 project,” said the company deputy CEO, Edward Arkwright.

Fifth solar PPA in France

“2020 will be the year of new impetus for the development of photovoltaic technology in France with the multiplication of PPA solar electricity supply contracts, and Urbasolar is particularly proud of the trust placed by Groupe ADP in the grouping formed with GazelEnergie,” stated Urbasolar chairman Arnaud Mine.

The Group ADB had announced its intention to work with renewable energy providers and to utilize the private PPA model to meet part of its huge energy demand in August 2018.

To date, its deal with Urbasolar and GazelEnergie should be the fifth bilateral PPA linked to a solar power project in France, the latest deal having been secured in December by French energy giant Engie for an 18 MW solar plant it plans to build in Fanjeaux, a commune in Aude department, southern France. A few days earlier, French bank Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale and solar developer Voltalia have announced the signing of a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 10 MW solar park.

Earlier In May, French developer Voltalia signed a PPA with the Boulanger Group for the supply of power from a 5 MW solar project. A month later, the company also signed a solar PPA with French railway operator SNCF related to 143 MW of generation capacity.