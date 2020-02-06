Hanwha Q Cells acquires 1 GW of PV projects in Spain

From pv magazine Spain.

Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has acquired a 1 GW PV project pipeline in Spain.

The company bought the projects from Spanish developer RIC Energy for an undisclosed sum. “We finalized the transaction on December 31,” a company’s spokesperson told pv magazine.

The porftfolio consists of 20 ready-to-build utility-scale projects located across the Spanish provinces of Sevilla, Córdoba, Jaén, Teruel, Zaragoza, Cádiz, Valladolid, Palencia and Badajoz.

In a previous article on the matter, Spanish financial newspaper El Confidencial had valued the transaction at around €80 million. No more details on the projects were made public.