Indian lithium-ion battery imports quadrupled in two years

The number of lithium-ion batteries imported by India quadrupled to 713 million in the last fiscal year, from 175 million in 2016-17. In terms of value, imports more than tripled to $1.23 billion in 2018-19, from $384 million two years earlier.

During the first eight months of this fiscal year – from April to the end of November – lithium battery imports touched 450 million units, worth $929 million, according to science and technology minister Harsh Vardhan, in a written reply to a question asked in the Lok Sabha lower house of the Indian parliament.

