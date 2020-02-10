Indian lithium-ion battery imports quadrupled in two years
China, Hong Kong and Vietnam are the top three nations exporting batteries to India. Chinese imports were worth $773 million in the last fiscal year with Hong Kong shipping $267 million worth and Vietnam $114 million, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
Paving the way for Make in India battery manufacturing, the Indian Space Research Organization has licensed its space-grade lithium-ion cell production technology to BHEL and Tata Chemicals.
Image: Adam Jones/Flickr
The number of lithium-ion batteries imported by India quadrupled to 713 million in the last fiscal year, from 175 million in 2016-17. In terms of value, imports more than tripled to $1.23 billion in 2018-19, from $384 million two years earlier.
During the first eight months of this fiscal year – from April to the end of November – lithium battery imports touched 450 million units, worth $929 million, according to science and technology minister Harsh Vardhan, in a written reply to a question asked in the Lok Sabha lower house of the Indian parliament.
Based in New Delhi, Uma reports on the latest PV market trends and projects in India. After gaining an MSc Physics (Electronics) and an MBA, she has gone on to accrue over a decade of experience in technology journalism.
