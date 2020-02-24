Solar projects reprieved as Indian government declares coronavirus a force majeure

The global coronavirus death toll had reportedly reached 2,629 at the time of publication.

India’s Ministry of Finance has declared solar project developers who miss contractual obligation deadlines because of coronavirus-prompted supply chain disruption can invoke force majeure clauses to avoid financial penalties.

The announcement came after lobby group the National Solar Energy Federation of India wrote to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to request the extension of scheduled commissioning dates for affected projects to help Indian developers cope with delayed deliveries and component shortages as the virus continued to rage in China.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.