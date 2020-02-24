Ukraine has 350 MW of solar under net metering

The State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine (SAEE) has reported the nation had 350 MW of rooftop PV operating under net metering at the end of September.
Around 240 MW of new generation capacity was deployed from October 2018 to the end of September and around 70 MW were installed in the third quarter of last year alone, the SAEE reported.
The Dnipropetrovsk and Ternopil regions had the largest volumes of rooftop capacity, with 50 MW and 37 MW, respectively, and the Kyiv region was third with 27 MW.
Investment
Around 15,000 households have installed rooftop arrays, the agency added. Total investment in rooftop systems reached around €300 million by the end of September, according to the public body.
Ukraine’s net metering regime, which is open to PV installations with a generation capacity of up to 30 kW, was introduced under the law No514-VIII, which came into effect in April 2015.
At the end of 2018, Ukraine had reached 1.3 GW of installed solar power capacity. At the time, the amount of solar under net metering had topped 121 MW.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.