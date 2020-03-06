Fuel cell technology to power disaster management systems

From pv magazine India
Scientists at the International Advanced Research for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad – an autonomous R&D facility under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) – have developed polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) systems ranging in power from 1 kW to 20 kW. They have demonstrated the same in stationary systems (1-20 kW) and transport applications (1-5 kW).
PEMFCs, which are also known as proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, operate at low temperatures and find applications in decentralized generation systems.
Fuel cell systems provide sustainable electricity using hydrogen gas without the need for grid power, as required by conventional battery backup systems. That makes them highly useful for applications such as emergency operation centers, which need to respond immediately in emergency situations with state-of-the-art communication systems.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.