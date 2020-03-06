Fuel cell technology to power disaster management systems

From pv magazine India

Scientists at the International Advanced Research for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad – an autonomous R&D facility under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) – have developed polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) systems ranging in power from 1 kW to 20 kW. They have demonstrated the same in stationary systems (1-20 kW) and transport applications (1-5 kW).

PEMFCs, which are also known as proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, operate at low temperatures and find applications in decentralized generation systems.

Fuel cell systems provide sustainable electricity using hydrogen gas without the need for grid power, as required by conventional battery backup systems. That makes them highly useful for applications such as emergency operation centers, which need to respond immediately in emergency situations with state-of-the-art communication systems.