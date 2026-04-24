The Hydrogen Stream: Atome builds $665 million green hydrogen-based fertilizer plant in Paraguay

Atome PLC has reached Final Investment Decision (FID) on its 260,000 tonne-per-year low-carbon fertilizer plant in Villeta, Paraguay. The company described the project as the first industrial-scale facility of its kind globally to achieve FID. The plant will produce low-carbon fertilizer using green hydrogen-based processes. The $665 million plant is not being developed through UK government grants or aid. “Construction of the plant is expected shortly following FID, with full production projected to commence by or before October 2029,” the company said. The $665 million project funding comprises $420 million in debt financing from international development finance institutions. “The $245 million project equity investment is led by Hy24 – the world’s largest lowcarbon hydrogen and derivatives pure-play asset manager – investing through its Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund, together with IFC, KfW DEG, IFDK (Danish Government Development Fund) backed by an EFSD+ (European Fund for Sustainable Development+) guarantee under the EU Global Gateway strategy, Sudameris – Paraguay’s second largest financial institution, and Atome PLC,” the company said.

Qair is opening its first renewable hydrogen refueling station in France. “To mark the occasion, the Béziers Méditerranée Urban Community has announced the provision of 13 hydrogen-powered buses for RATP Dev Béziers Méditerranée, which will be refueled at the first H₂ station located at the junction of the A9 and A75 motorways,” said the independent renewable energy company.

Nel Hydrogen has received a purchase order for PEM electrolyzer equipment valued at approximately USD 7 million from Douglas County Public Utility District (DCPUD), a public utility in Washington state, United States. “The electrolyzer can utilize excess power to help balance the grid. The hydrogen produced can also be used for other high-value applications,” said the subsidiary of Oslo-based Nel ASA.

The European Commission has approved Poland’s fourth payment request worth €7.2 billion ($8.4) under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The plan includes €500 million in subsidies to stimulate private-sector investment in renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production, alongside the deployment of more than 1,000 electric or hydrogen buses and trolleybuses.

The German Parliament has debated two motions tabled by the AfD parliamentary group concerning energy prices in Germany. Through its first motion (21/5482), the group calls for an immediate halt to the dismantling and decommissioning of gas networks. “The applicants argue that hydrogen will not be widely available in the foreseeable future and, at the same time, cannot replace natural gas. Green hydrogen is available only in very limited quantities and involves considerable costs. The consequences of a widespread dismantling of the gas network infrastructure would be immediately reflected in significantly higher network charges and would place a heavy financial burden on private households and small and medium-sized enterprises in particular,” said the Parliament, referring to the submitted proposal.

A group of five researchers developed a dynamic simulation model of a solar-powered green hydrogen production system at four Italian coastal port locations over a 20-year economic horizon, assessing 36 configurations that combine three brine management designs, three photovoltaic capacities ranging from 5 to 10 MW, and four battery storage sizes. “The Levelised Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH) ranges from €5/kg to €8/kg ($5.85/kg to $9.36/kg) across all tested configurations, with the sea discharge design proving most cost-effective and Syracuse recording the minimum LCoH of €4.32/kg owing to abundant solar irradiance. Governmental subsidies between 7 and 12 million € are required across all configurations to achieve the IEA competitiveness threshold of €1.5/kg,” said the researchers. Their findings are available in “Techno-Economic Analysis of Solar-Powered Green Hydrogen Production Integrated with Seawater Desalination at Coastal Port Facilities: A Multi-Configuration Assessment for Italian Ports,” published in Case Studies in Thermal Engineering.