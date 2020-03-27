Covid-19: Revenue dip could spell trouble for Indian PV producers

From pv magazine India
The Covid-19 pandemic could deal a significant blow to the Indian solar industry, as the commissioning of projects will inevitably be pushed back. But it also appears likely that distribution companies will be slow to make payments to developers, as revenue continues to slide in response to declining power demand.
“Unfortunately, it’s still early to define impact on the industry as there is confusion all around,” said Vinay Rustagi, managing director of Bridge to India. “While import shipments have gradually resumed [with China resuming production], the focus now is very much on what happens within [India]. Our understanding is that physical progress has nearly ground to a halt as normal free flow of goods, on-site construction activities and travel facilities are severely restricted.”
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.