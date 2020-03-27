Covid-19: Revenue dip could spell trouble for Indian PV producers

From pv magazine India

The Covid-19 pandemic could deal a significant blow to the Indian solar industry, as the commissioning of projects will inevitably be pushed back. But it also appears likely that distribution companies will be slow to make payments to developers, as revenue continues to slide in response to declining power demand.

“Unfortunately, it’s still early to define impact on the industry as there is confusion all around,” said Vinay Rustagi, managing director of Bridge to India. “While import shipments have gradually resumed [with China resuming production], the focus now is very much on what happens within [India]. Our understanding is that physical progress has nearly ground to a halt as normal free flow of goods, on-site construction activities and travel facilities are severely restricted.”

