India installed 1.53 GW of rooftop solar in 2019

The country’s cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity reached 5.4 GW by the end of December. The Indian government now aims to deploy 40 GW of rooftop PV by the end of 2023.

Image: Pexels, pixabay

Share

From pv magazine India

India’s cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity reached 5.4 GW by the end of December, with 1.53 GW added throughout all of 2019.

About 3.96 GW of the 5.4 GW total is commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV. The residential rooftop PV segment accounted for 748 MW of the total, according to the latest rooftop solar map published by Bridge To India.

The capital expenditure (capex) payment model, under which systems are bought and owned by consumers, accounted for about 72% of all rooftop PV installations, or 3.9 GW of solar capacity.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.