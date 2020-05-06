Spanish oil giant pushing community solar

From pv magazine Spain.

Through its Solmatch initiative, Spanish fossil fuel company Repsol says it wants to help urban energy communities spread in its homeland.

The oil and gas business plans to pay for the installation of rooftop solar panels which can then provide clean energy to energy communities. “The Solmatch communities generate powerusing solar panels installed on the roofs of the building (roofers) so that homes (matchers), located at amaximum distance of 500 meters, can connect to them and benefit from 100% local renewable energy,” the compan explained.

Repsol insisted participants signing up to receive solar energy could save up to 20% on electricity bills and would have to make no financial commitment other than paying a network fee. The fossil fuel business said community members would not be bound to a minimum contract term either.

The power company’s website states 30 Solmatch communities have already been established and the initiative aims to reach 2,500 households.

The fossil fuel company established renewable energy subsidiary Repsol Renovables in October and, since last May it has committed to buy power from 102 MW of solar generation capacity developed by Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente; has spent around €210 million on a 264 MW solar project in Valdecaballeros, in the southern Spanish region of Extremadura; and has announced a partnership with Spanish energy company and European transmission system operator Enagás, under which the companies will produce renewable hydrogen.