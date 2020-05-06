Seraphim launches 440 W shingled module

Chinese solar manufacturer Seraphim has launched a new shingled photovoltaic module with power output of up to 440 W. The half-cell module is manufactured by cutting 158.75mm cells into six pieces and replacing the traditional ribbon with electrical conductive adhesive, the company explained.
The manufacturer added the panel has an efficiency of 20.81% and attenuation rate that is 1.7% lower than conventional modules.
“If innovation is our internal strength, then this new 158 shingled module is our weapon to win the market. Seraphim is one of the first companies in the industry to start mass production of shingled modules,” the company said in a press release.
According to the product datasheet, the 2110 x 1002 x 40 mm panel relies on PERC monocrystalline cells and has a weight of 23.0 kg.
Seraphim and Chinese manufacturer Lu’An Solar unveiled last week a plan open a 5 GW PV panel manufacturing facility in the Jiangsu Yixing Economic Development Zone, in China’s Jiangsu province. The two manufacturers said that they will produce the high-efficiency modules at the new facility, but they did not disclose any additional details.
High-power, high-density shingled solar panels have strong rooftop PV potential. They usually feature a busbar-free structure in which only a small proportion of cells are not exposed to sunlight. The cells are bonded to form a shingled high-density string and the resulting strips are connected through a conductive adhesive. The reduced number of busbars reduces shadowing losses.
Shingled modules also require no ribbon soldering – a major cause of mechanical stress and micro-cracks.
