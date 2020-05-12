Poland added 236 MW of solar in two months

The nation’s solar capacity has leapt again recently.

Polish grid operator, Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) says the country reached 1.83 GW of solar installations last month.

PSE on Monday announced the total solar capacity of the nation rose 8.1% in March and April, with 236.2 MW of new systems installed.

Moc zainstalowana w #PV w KSE 1.05.2020 r. wyniosła 1832,7 MW (na podst. danych przekazanych do OSP). Oznacza to wzrost o 181,42 proc. rok do roku i o 8,1 proc. w okresie IV 2020 – V 2020 r. #OZE #energetyka pic.twitter.com/2kkPCNhfzD — PSE S.A. (@pse_pl) May 11, 2020

The grid operator had reported 1.29 GW of solar in Poland at the end of the year, up from around 1 GW in late September, and from just 486 MW at the end of 2018.

Last year’s strong growth was mainly driven by incentives for rooftop PV and the extension of net metering access to businesses. The Polish government commissions commercial and industrial PV and large scale solar through renewable energy auctions.

This copy was amended on 12/05/20 to indicate the 8.1% rise occurred in March and April, rather than from March to April, as previously indicated.