Chinese PV Industry Brief: Lower wafer prices, new modules, and a factory under construction

Longi announced additional reductions in wafer prices last week. The Chinese monocrystalline solar module manufacturer said on Friday that prices for monocrystalline wafers were lowered by RMB0.15 (US$0.02) for both the M6 and G1 sizes. M6 wafers are 166 mm long and have a maximum diagonal length of 223 mm — with cut corners. G1 wafers are 158.75 mm long, with a maximum diagonal length of 158 mm.

The latest 175 mm, p-type M6 mono wafers are RMB2.77 per piece and RMB2.68 for the p-type G1 size, with the same thickness. This is the third time the manufacturer has cut wafer prices over the last 30 days. Since early April, prices of mono wafers have fallen by RMB0.49 per piece, for both the M6 and G1 size.

Tongwei started building the first phase of its Jintang PV manufacturing base. The solar cell manufacturer and its local partners obtained permission to reopen the site following the Chinese government’s decision to ease the country’s Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The 30 GW Jintang project will require an investment of RMB30 billion. The first phase is expected to be finalized by end of this year. Tongwei doubled its annual cell manufacturing capacity from 6 GW to 12 GW at the end of last year by expanding production at its sites in Hefei, Anhui province, where it also has 1 GW of solar module production lines, and at its existing Chengdu facility.

Popular content

Risen Energy achieved total revenue of RMB14.4 billion in 2019, up 47.7% from the preceding fiscal year. Sales from its solar cell and module business hit RMB11.5 billion, which was 61.8% higher than in 2018. Its net profit soared 319% to RMB974 million. Module shipments hit 6.28 GW in 2019, while module capacity stood at 11 GW by the end of December. The Zhejiang-based module maker also said this week that it shipped the first batch of its high-powered 500 W solar modules and plans to stick to its pre-pandemic plans to ramp up production.

SFCE said on Friday that it will delay the release of details about a shareholder vote related to the company’s latest fire sale of solar projects. Information about the meeting due for release by Friday, but that date has now been pushed back to June 5, said the company.

JA Solar, meanwhile, has announced a new 525 W+ solar panel. It said that the product will be available from the second half of this year. However, it did not confirm whether the 525 W figure had been independently verified. It also failed to provide technical details for the product. “At JA Solar, we have been focused on technological innovation and committed to [providing] high-efficiency and reliable photovoltaic products for our global customers,” said CEO Jin Baofang. “Our value of [being] ‘customer centered’ has driven us to achieve this breakthrough, which enables us to win recognition from both the PV industry and our valued customers.”