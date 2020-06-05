Scottish Water launches tender for solar projects up to 5 MW

Scottish Water Horizons, a unit of U.K.-based water provider Scottish Water, has launched a tender to seek proposals for the development and construction of several renewable energy projects across its own properties.

Solar projects, the company said in the tender document, are expected to account for between 75% and 90% of all allocated capacity. The solar plants will have to range in size from 50 kW to 5 MW and could combine ground-mounted and rooftop generators.

“The contractor should be capable of providing installation of energy storage equipment in front of or behind the meter, either as a standalone project or as part of a combined onsite generation scheme with the aforementioned solar projects,” the company said.

Popular content

The value of the contract to be awarded to the selected developer is GBP 45 million ($56.9 million). The tender also includes the development of wind and hydropower facilities.

Interested developers will have until July 9 to submit their proposals.

The water supplier currently generates 63 GWh of renewable electricity per year, consisting of 38 hydropower turbines, 18 small-scale wind farms, 44 solar projects, four CHP plants, and three biomass boilers. It also purchases 17% of its electricity from low-cost green energy production in Scotland.