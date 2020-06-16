SPI reboots as outdoor event in Las Vegas

From pv magazine USA.

North America Smart Energy Week — aka Solar Power International (SPI) — is moving from Anaheim in September to an outdoor site in Las Vegas in October. The announcement has been posted on the trade show’s website, along with preliminary information on the reshaping of the event to ensure exhibitor and attendee safety.

SPI will be held Oct. 21-22 in the Bronze Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center, and will also include a schedule of virtual events. According to an email from event organizer Solar Energy Trade Shows (SETS), the lot is large enough to safely accommodate all 650 currently registered exhibitors.

Traditionally one of the largest solar energy trade shows in the United States, SPI is co-hosted by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), which established SETS in 2009 to manage the show. Whether and how the event might change in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a topic of some speculation across the solar and clean energy industry, as a growing number of conferences have gone virtual.

Safety guidelines on the SPI website include a still-undetermined limit on the number of company representatives in any booth at one time, a requirement for all exhibitors and attendees to wear cloth face masks, and a strong recommendation for no booth giveaways. Other now-familiar features will include mobile badge pick-up, no-contact food and beverage concessions and hand sanitizer stations throughout the area.

Author: K. Kaufmann