New central inverter from Sungrow

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow today launched its new central inverter SG6250HV-MV in an online virtual show.

The company says the new turnkey inverter station for 1500V (DC) projects integrates two units of the outdoor central inverter SG3125HV-30 with a medium-voltage transformer and other components in a 12.2-meter container. “As a brand-new outdoor central inverter, it is strategically designed with DC/AC ratio up to 1.8, enabling cost-saving on Balance of System (BoS) at USD$ 2 million for a 100MWp project,” the manufacturer said.

According to the inverter’s product sheet, the station has an efficiency of 99.0% and a European efficiency of 98.7%. With dimensions of 12192 by 2896 by 2438 mm and a weight of 12 tonnes, the inverter in its standard version can be used at a maximum operating altitude of 1,000 meters and its operating ambient temperature ranges from -35 to 60 degrees Celsius.

The inverter relies on temperature-controlled forced air cooling technology, integrated zone monitoring and MV parameters monitoring function for online analysis and troubleshooting. The station features four independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with MPPT voltage ranging from 875-1300 V. The number of DC inputs varies from 32 to 56, with 48 being indicated as the ideal solution for floating PV projects.

“Featuring an optimal protection level of IP65 and anti-corrosion capacity of C5, the brand-new outdoor solution is resilient in harsh conditions,” the manufacturer claims. “The solution is compatible with the DC-coupling energy storage system, enabling 60% of the rated power charge from grid. Complying with the most demanding international grid codes, the solution contributes the quality and stability of the electric system.”