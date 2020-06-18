‘Ultra-mega’ 2 GW renewables project approved in India

The state is aiming for 10.7 GW of solar by 2022. Of that, 6.4 GW will be utility scale projects and 4.3 GW grid-connected solar rooftops.

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has paved the way for a 2 GW ‘ultra-mega’ renewable energy park.

A state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a memorandum of understanding concerning the establishment of a joint venture by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency and state and federal government-owned hydropower company THDC India to establish the project.

