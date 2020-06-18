‘Ultra-mega’ 2 GW renewables project approved in India

The state cabinet has approved a 74:26 joint venture proposal by publicly-owned hydropower company THDC India and the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency for the ambitious project.

The state is aiming for 10.7 GW of solar by 2022. Of that, 6.4 GW will be utility scale projects and 4.3 GW grid-connected solar rooftops.

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has paved the way for a 2 GW ‘ultra-mega’ renewable energy park.

A state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a memorandum of understanding concerning the establishment of a joint venture by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency and state and federal government-owned hydropower company THDC India to establish the project.

