Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei freezes cell prices, state body opens procurement round

Tongwei has frozen prices for next month at RMB0.50 (US$0.07)/W for multicrystalline devices, RMB0.78 for mono PERC cells for use in a 156.75mm format, and RMB0.8/W for 158.75mm and 166mm products.

State Power Investment Corp., one of the largest state-owned energy investment groups in China, is trying to procure 3,485 MW of solar module capacity through 12 bids. One bid will be devoted to n-type panels, while seven will focus on bifacial products. The group also opened nine procurement exercises to source 3,020 MW of inverter capacity, with four rounds to be devoted to string devices and five seeking central products.

Sunport Power said this week that it will use metal wrap-through technology on its flexible PV modules to raise power output.

Longi has reported power output of 540 W for the 72-cell version of its new Hi-Mo5 module. The two modules in the series are based on 182mm2 wafers, which the manufacturer hopes will become the industry standard.

GCL-Poly has raised almost US$85 million in recent days. A share issue generated HK$264 million (US$34 million) on Friday, less than a month after a previous attempt had lapsed, and a subsidiary sold a 75% stake in a 100 MW Chinese solar project on Monday for RMB137 million (US$19.4 million), in a deal which is expected to raise a net RMB362 million after monies owed by the project company are repaid to the parent.

Panda Green has pushed back the date on which it will publish details of a proposed solar leasing arrangement with another business owned by its parent company, from today until July 31.