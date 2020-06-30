India will consider extending solar import duty on Friday

Solar imports from China and Malaysia are targeted by the levy.

India’s Directorate-General of Trade Remedies will on Friday consider whether to extend the safeguarding duty applied on imported solar cells, as requested by domestic manufacturers including Mundra Solar PV, Jupiter Solar Power and Jupiter International, via the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association.

The duty, which has already fallen from 25% to 15% in a staged process, is set to expire late next month.

