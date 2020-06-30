India will consider extending solar import duty on Friday

The Directorate-General of Trade Remedies has called a meeting of concerned parties as it considers whether to extend the duty on solar cells.

Solar imports from China and Malaysia are targeted by the levy.

Image: Bernard Spragg. NZ/Flickr

Share

India’s Directorate-General of Trade Remedies will on Friday consider whether to extend the safeguarding duty applied on imported solar cells, as requested by domestic manufacturers including Mundra Solar PV, Jupiter Solar Power and Jupiter International, via the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association.

The duty, which has already fallen from 25% to 15% in a staged process, is set to expire late next month.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.