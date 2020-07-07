Chinese-made HJT hitting Australian rooftops

From pv magazine Australia

In a deal signed last week, Risen Australia will supply 150 MW of modules to distributor One Stop Warehouse (OSW) over the 2020-21 financial year. The deal is an increase on 100 MW in the previous financial year and will cover both of Risen’s new modules, the XX W large-format Titan and its 435 W Sieger – which utilizes HJT cells.

The deal includes an exclusive distribution agreement for Risen’s 370 W Jaegar module, which utilizes mono PERC cells. However, it is the HJT Sieger that is “really exciting,” says Leo Ye, OSW product manager.

The distribution agreement between Risen OSW was signed on June 22 and was formally announced the following week. It is the largest deal between Risen and One Stop Warehouse. With Covid-19 travel restrictions in place, the signing was held in an online ceremony.

Andy Cheng, procurement director for OSW, said that over the past two years, Risen has grown to become “one of the most popular products in the Australian market.” He said he was looking forward to distributing both the Jaegar and Jaegar+, but also the “new M12 product [Titan] and HJT [Sieger] products.”

Eric Lee, the general manager of Risen Energy Australia, noted that the company had achieved 100 MW of modules sales to the rooftop market segment over the past year in Australia. “Moving forward, Risen will continue to supply OSW with our high technology products,” said Lee.

Made in China

HJT technology itself is nothing new, with Sanyo and then Panasonic having developed and produced the high efficiency technology over decades. However, it has remained a high-performance and high-cost product – limiting its mass-market penetration. Given the Chinese PV industry’s historic ability to aggressively drive down costs, often in partnership with Australian research knowhow, the emergence of “Made in China” HJT is encouraging.

“Risen will use this HJT technology and enter mass production,” says OSW’s Leo Ye. They can achieve volume and drive down the price, which is good for the whole industry.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine Australia site.