Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins $16 million order

From pv magazine India

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India has scored a INR1.2 billion ($15.9 million) transformer supply order from Indian state-run locomotive manufacturer Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW).

The transformers will be used by CLW for 400 passenger and freight locomotive engines.

Popular content

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India will supply 6,531 kVA transformers and 7,775 kVA transformers. They will provide power for essential train functions such as traction, lighting, heating and ventilation, brakes, signaling and communication.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.