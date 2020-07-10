Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins $16 million order

From pv magazine India
Hitachi ABB Power Grids India has scored a INR1.2 billion ($15.9 million) transformer supply order from Indian state-run locomotive manufacturer Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW).
The transformers will be used by CLW for 400 passenger and freight locomotive engines.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids India will supply 6,531 kVA transformers and 7,775 kVA transformers. They will provide power for essential train functions such as traction, lighting, heating and ventilation, brakes, signaling and communication.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.