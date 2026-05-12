Germany allocates 2.3 GW in latest ground-mounted PV tender, lowest bid comes in at €0.039/kWh

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,295 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar.

It assigned the capacity across 268 bids. The new allocations exceed the capacity that the Bundesnetzagentur initially planned to hand out. The tender was oversubscribed, with 532 project proposals totaling 5.62 GW.

The average price came in at €0.0494 ($0.0580)/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0399/kWh to €0.0510/kWh.

From a regional perspective, the largest volume awarded was in Bavaria (693 MW), followed by Lower Saxony (340 MW) and Baden-Württemberg (333 MW).

In the previous auction, concluded in February, the allocated PV power was 2,328 MW and the average price came in at €0.0500/kWh.

In the auction of the same kind held in mid-August, the German authorities allocated 2.27 GW with prices ranging from €0.0400/kWh to €0.0626/kWh.

In the previous round, around 2.15 GW of PV capacity was assigned, with prices ranging from €0.0388/kWh to €0.0495/kWh.

In the auction concluded in February, the Bundesnetzagentur allocated 2,150 MW of PV capacity across 242 bids. The auction's average price was €0.0476/kWh, with final prices spanning from €0.0388/kWh to €0.0495/kWh.

In another auction finalized in September 2024, the Bundesnetzagentur awarded 2.15 GW of PV capacity at a final average price of €0.0505/kWh, with final prices being between €0.0450/kWh and €0.0524/kWh.

In a procurement exercise held in May 2024, the allocated capacity was 2.23 GW of PV and the average final price was €0.0511/kWh. Final prices were between €0.0362/kWh and €0.0549/kWh.