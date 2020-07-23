LG Electronics launches 370 W ‘paving’ panel with 21.4% efficiency

South Korean PV module manufacturer LG Electronics, as part of efforts to expand its premium solar panel business, has launched a 60-cell, 370 W module with an efficiency of 21.4%. It plans to unveil additional new modules in the current quarter.
It also aims to upgrade its production lines in Gumi, South Korea, so they can produce more high-performance modules from next year. From the first quarter of 2021, it will produce a new module with more than 400 W of output at the facility.
The company relies on what it calls “paving” technology, which improves performance with minimal cell spacing. The technology is said to combine the advantages of half-cell panels and shingled modules.
“We decided to modernize our production line to ensure sustainable growth in our solar business and to be part of the global energy transition,” said Michael Harre, EU vice president of solar at LG Electronics. “We want to continue shaping the future with technologically leading, reliable and highly efficient premium photovoltaic products in the coming years and help to master the challenges of sustainable energy production worldwide.”
