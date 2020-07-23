Ukraine’s first utility scale battery – supplied by a US arms manufacturer to a fossil fuel plant

Within days of announcing its revised solar feed-in tariffs – in many cases retroactively reduced – Ukraine appears set for its first foray into utility scale energy storage.

A press release issued today by Ukrainian utility Dtek announced U.S.-based weapons company Honeywell will supply a 1 MW/1 MWh lithium-ion storage system for the fossil fuel generator’s thermal power facility the Zaporizhzhya Power Plant.

The battery system will be based on Honeywell’s Experion Energy Program technology and will be installed this year before entering operation next year.

Although the combination of a global weapons company and a fossil fuel energy business might be regarded with unease in some quarters of the environmental movement, the development will be crucial for decarbonizing the energy system, according to the Dtek statement.

“Around the world, consumers, producers, utilities and grid operators are facing increasing pressure and expectation to manage energy consumption, reduce electricity costs and improve sustainability,’’ said Eren Ergin, general manager for renewables and distributed assets at Honeywell Process Solutions, in today’s press release. “Our Experion Energy Control System will help Dtek become the pioneer in the Ukraine market by enabling it to create a bankable business model to manage energy storage assets and help balance the grid as the renewable energy mix increases in Ukraine.”

This article was amended on 23/07/20 to reflect that the Zaporizhzhya Power Plant where the Experion system will be installed is a thermal power facility operated by Dtek and not the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station, as previously reported. The copy was further amended on 23/07/20 after the PR company responsible for issuing the press release confirmed when the facility would enter operation.