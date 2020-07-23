Ukraine’s first utility scale battery – supplied by a US arms manufacturer to a fossil fuel plant

Within days of announcing its revised solar feed-in tariffs – in many cases retroactively reduced – Ukraine appears set for its first foray into utility scale energy storage.
A press release issued today by Ukrainian utility Dtek announced U.S.-based weapons company Honeywell will supply a 1 MW/1 MWh lithium-ion storage system for the fossil fuel generator’s thermal power facility the Zaporizhzhya Power Plant.
The battery system will be based on Honeywell’s Experion Energy Program technology and will be installed this year before entering operation next year.
Although the combination of a global weapons company and a fossil fuel energy business might be regarded with unease in some quarters of the environmental movement, the development will be crucial for decarbonizing the energy system, according to the Dtek statement.
“Around the world, consumers, producers, utilities and grid operators are facing increasing pressure and expectation to manage energy consumption, reduce electricity costs and improve sustainability,’’ said Eren Ergin, general manager for renewables and distributed assets at Honeywell Process Solutions, in today’s press release. “Our Experion Energy Control System will help Dtek become the pioneer in the Ukraine market by enabling it to create a bankable business model to manage energy storage assets and help balance the grid as the renewable energy mix increases in Ukraine.”
This article was amended on 23/07/20 to reflect that the Zaporizhzhya Power Plant where the Experion system will be installed is a thermal power facility operated by Dtek and not the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station, as previously reported. The copy was further amended on 23/07/20 after the PR company responsible for issuing the press release confirmed when the facility would enter operation.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.