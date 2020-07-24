Another solar module factory in North Africa

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish PV production equipment supplier Mondragon Assembly has provided a 100 MW PV panel production front line for a new factory in Cairo, Egypt.

The owner of the manufacturing facility is Teriak Industrial Group, a private Egyptian company that specializes in the production of automotive components for the Egyptian and broader Middle Eastern markets. It started to plan the construction of the factory in the fourth quarter of last year.

Mondragon Assembly said the production line will be able to crank out different kind of solar panels, from glass-glass bifacial modules and cut cells to high-efficiency mono PERC products.

