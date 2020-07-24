Another solar module factory in North Africa

Teriak Industrial Group, a private Egyptian company that specializes in the production of automotive components, owns and operates the new 100 MW manufacturing facility. Spain’s Mondragon Assembly supplied the production line.

Image: Mondragon Assembly

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish PV production equipment supplier Mondragon Assembly has provided a 100 MW PV panel production front line for a new factory in Cairo, Egypt.

The owner of the manufacturing facility is Teriak Industrial Group, a private Egyptian company that specializes in the production of automotive components for the Egyptian and broader Middle Eastern markets. It started to plan the construction of the factory in the fourth quarter of last year.

Mondragon Assembly said the production line will be able to crank out different kind of solar panels, from glass-glass bifacial modules and cut cells to high-efficiency mono PERC products.

This is not the first project that the Mondragon Assembly has developed in Egypt. It announced the launch of a 50 MW solar module assembly line for Arab International Optronics in February 2019. The deal involved the seventh production line it has installed in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Earlier this year, the company also supplied equipment for a new 100 MW module factory in Algeria. The facility will be run by Algerian telecoms and renewable energy producer Milltech.

Mondragon Assembly has six production plants, with a presence in Mexico, France, Germany, China and Brazil. It also has offices in India, and operates across a range of sectors, including solar energy, automobiles, electrical appliance components, cosmetics, medical devices, and electronic components.