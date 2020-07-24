C&I rooftop solar set to surge in India

From pv magazine India

India’s new onsite rooftop solar installations across the commercial and industrial solar (C&I) segment are expected to range from 0.8 GW to 1.2 GW this year, according to a new report by JMK Research & Analytics and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (Ieefa).

The main reasons behind the expected surge in C&I installation are pandemic-hit businesses that are trying to adopt rooftop solar to cut costs.

