Bosch, IBC Solar combine smart heating production with PV

German PV company IBC Solar and industrial conglomerate Bosch are now cooperating on the implementation of intelligent energy solutions for residential buildings.

The solution will provide heating, hot water, energy management and solar power generation through a single system, the two companies said on Thursday.

IBC Solar will install the PV systems and provide the required components.

“This cooperation shows that electricity and heat are moving closer together and that especially photovoltaics within the new Building Energy Law (GEG) offers great potential,” said Andreas Gray, head of sales Germany for IBC Solar.

Bosch customers will have a comprehensive PV portfolio at their disposal to economically design environmentally friendly heat generation with solar power from their own rooftops, the companies said.