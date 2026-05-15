The Hydrogen Stream: Ireland’s LCOH on par with Morocco, Brazil

Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has developed a methodology to identify suitable locations in Ireland for renewable energy and large-scale power-to-X production. The study examined several hydrogen-based products, including liquid hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, dimethyl ether, and e-kerosene (SAF), while also calculating full supply chain costs from production to delivery in Rotterdam, Duisburg, and Stade. The results show that Ireland’s green hydrogen production costs are broadly comparable to those of countries such as Morocco, South Africa, and Brazil, although slightly higher in some cases. However, Ireland has several strategic advantages, including strong renewable energy expansion plans, the need for grid flexibility due to rising electricity demand, a skilled workforce, established industrial expertise, and a stable investment environment. The researchers concluded that wind conditions and government support could make Ireland a key player in the hydrogen economy. “One finding of the study is that in terms of production costs of green hydrogen, Ireland is on par with or only slightly above other potential export countries such as Morocco, South Africa, and Brazil,” said Fraunhofer ISE. The German research institute worked with the Irish Energy company Electricity Supply Board (ESB), finding out that the most favorable option is via pipeline transport to the ports of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, or Stade in Germany. The hydrogen supplied to Germany would cost between €160 ($186) and €205 per megawatt hour, including transport costs.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (Arena) has announced seven shortlisted projects for Round 2 of the Hydrogen Headstart Program. “The projects selected to progress to the next stage in the application process are some of the most advanced large-scale renewable hydrogen proposals in the country, spanning multiple states and a range of end uses, including ammonia and alternative fuels,” said Arena, adding it will now invite shortlisted projects to submit full applications.

Qair inaugurated its first hydrogen refuelling stations (HRS) in France, located in Béziers and Narbonne. Each will supply up to 600 kg of renewable hydrogen per day, primarily serving light and heavy goods vehicles, coaches, buses, and commercial fleets. According to the independent energy company, the project positions Occitanie as a strategic hub for zero-emission logistics in Southern Europe.

Estonia-based Elcogen has launched its solid oxide fuel cell and electrolyser stack platform, the elcoStack E3000 G2. “Its defining advantage is a design optimised for scalable mass manufacturing, enabling rapid industrial deployment at significantly higher volumes and lower unit cost than the previous generation,” said the European technology manufacturer. In fuel cell (SOFC) mode, the E3000 G2 can use hydrogen, biofuels, and natural gas. “This enables on-site power generation tailored to regional energy availability, delivering up to 75% electrical efficiency and up to 90% when waste heat is utilized,” the company said, noting that the system also operates in electrolysis mode (SOEC) for the production of green hydrogen, with an efficiency of 33 kWh/kg. “It operates at significantly lower temperatures than most conventional solid oxide technologies ( around 650–750 C compared with 700–850 C, enabling the use of more cost-effective materials”.

In the second quarter of 2025/2026, thyssenkrupp nucera nearly quadrupled the group’s order intake to €316 million ($370 million), in comparison to €83 million in the second quarter of 2024/2025. “Large-volume new orders in the two business segments Green Hydrogen (gH2) and Chlor-Alkali (CA) drove the order backlog as of March 31, 2026, to €732 million (September 30, 2025: €606 million),” said the Germany-based company. In the first six months of the 2025/2026 reporting year, the value of new customer orders rose by 119 percent to €391 million.