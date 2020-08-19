India could add 2.5 GW of big solar in second half

The volume of solar panels exported from India doubled in the last three-month window after a Covid-hit start to the year.

India is expected to add 2.2-2.5 GW of utility scale solar generation capacity in the second half of this year, following the 1 GW installed to the end of June, according to Haryana-based analysts JMK Research and Analytics.

The analyst predicts 1-1.2 GW of rooftop solar will be added this year and expects a rebound to 7.7 GW of total new solar capacity next year.

