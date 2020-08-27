South Korea’s largest hybrid solar-wind project

Chinese solar module manufacturer JA Solar has announced that it will supply its products for one of the world’s largest hybrid solar-wind projects, a 133 MW plant under construction by South Korea’s EPC LS Electric.

The panel maker said its modules will be used to build the 93 MW PV section of the facility, which will be deployed on the ground of an existing 40 MW wind farm.

“This project uses the spare land of the wind farm for the installation of the photovoltaic power plant to meet the South Korean market’s growing demand for clean energy while effectively raising the utilization of the land,” JA Solar said, adding that the plant would be the country‘s largest mountainous photovoltaic power plant project.

According to LS Electric, the project, named Yeongam Solar Power Generation Project, is located in Yeongam county, South Jeolla Province, in the Honam region at the southwestern tip of the Korean peninsula, which is seeing blossoming development of small scale renewables projects.

The facility, which is planned to be connected to a battery capacity of 242 MWh, is being developed by Korean wind specialist Daemyoung Energy. According to LS Electric, Daemyoung Energy will sell renewable energy certificates from solar power generation to local utility Korea South-East Power Co. under a 20-year contract.

The project is scheduled to begin commercial operation by the end of the year.