CdTe facade solar panel with 18.2% efficiency

Canada’s Elemex started offering new cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar panels this week for applications in PV facades.

The architectural facade specialist said the modules feature its proprietary unity attachment technology.

“Solstex is ideal for tall buildings in urban environments where the footprint is minimized and the roofs are small,” said Hugh Lowry, Elemex special projects engineer. “At just 3.5 pounds per square foot, Solstex panels are easy to install and deliver significantly more energy than other photovoltaic panels.”

According to its product sheet, the panel is available in two versions – Solstex 2000 and Solstex 1200. They are both 6 mm thick. The Solstex 2000 has a power output ranging from 420 W to 450 W and a conversion efficiency of 17.0% to 18.2%. The panel’s short-circuit current is 2.45 to 2.57 ampere and its open-circuit voltage ranges from 218.5 V to 221.1 V. It measures 2,009 mm × 1,232 mm × 79 mm and can generate 16.9 W per square meter.

The Solstex 1200 measures 600 mm × 1,200 mm × 47.5 mm. It offers nominal power of 110 W to 122.5 W and has an efficiency ranging from 15.3% to 17.0%.

Popular content

Both products are covered by 12-year warranties and 25-year linear performance guarantees, with an annual degradation rate of 0.5%.

The panels are also equipped with rear-ventilated rain screens (RVR). The RVR system is designed to repel water and debris.

“Pressure-equalization reduces the pressure difference across the cladding through the use of compartmentalization and back venting,” the manufacturer said. “Ingress of incidental water is reduced and residual moisture is returned to the exterior at the drainage plan.”